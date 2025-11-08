Jemimah Rodrigues named in Brisbane Heat squad for WBBL 2025 opener

Just days after she played a crucial part in India's first ever title triumph at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the 13-member squad for Brisbane Heat's 2025 Women's Big Bash League opener.

Rodrigues, who had hit an unbeaten 127 in the semi-finals of the World Cup against Australia, reportedly flew to Australia earlier this week.

South Africa's Nadine de Klerk, who also played the World Cup Final last Sunday, has also reached Brisbane for ahead of the team's campaign opener.

"ICC World Cup team of the tournament players Jemimah Rodrigues (India) and Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) have been selected in the squad of 13 after arriving in Brisbane late this week," a release from Brisbane Heat read.

The 25-year-old Rodrigues will be the only Indian in action at the Women's Big Bash League this season.

The right-handed batter was retained by Brisbane Heat during the player draft earlier this season. She had scored 267 runs in 10 innings at an average of 33.37 and a strike rate of 139.06 as the Heat finished runner-up in the previous edition.

Having made her WBBL debut with the Melbourne Renegades in 2021, Rodrigues had joined Brisbane Heat ahead of the 2024 season.

She has so far featured in 30 matches in the league, scoring 644 runs.

Brisbane Heat will open their 2025 Women's Big Bash League campaign with a clash against Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.