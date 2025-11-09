Jemimah Rodrigues jokes about entering Australia after semi-final heroics knocked Aussies out of World Cup

India’s batting star Jemimah Rodrigues delivered a moment of humour during her Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) appearance on Sunday, joking that she wasn’t sure if Australia would even allow her to enter the country following her heroics in the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

Jemimah had produced one of the greatest innings in Indian women’s cricket history, scoring an unbeaten 127 to power India past Australia in a record chase of 339 runs.

Her composed knock at No. 3, alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur, ended Australia’s dominance in the tournament and sent the seven-time champions crashing out, their first World Cup elimination since 2017.

Making her first appearance of the WBBL season for Brisbane Heat, Jemimah lightened the mood during a live broadcast. “I was not sure if Australia would allow me to cross the border after the semi-finals,” she said with a laugh.

Rodrigues reflects on India’s win and the rise of women’s cricket

The 25-year-old batter was quick to acknowledge the warmth she received from Australian fans and players.

"Everyone’s been so warm and welcoming, and everyone’s just so happy in general for the growth of women’s cricket that’s happened because of that win, because we know it’s going to change massively, not just in India, but all over the world,” Jemimah said.

She scored six runs off nine balls in Brisbane Heat’s seven-wicket loss to the Melbourne Renegades in the opening match of WBBL.