Indian women's cricket team presents signed jersey to PM Modi

The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup winning Indian team presented a signed jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

With NAMO (acronym for Narendra Modi) printed on it, Harmanpreet Kaur and co presented the jersey when they met the Prime Minister at his residence in Delhi.

Indian coach Amol Mazumdar and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Mithun Manhas were also present in the meeting.

The cricketers discussed the moments from their final against South Africa with the Prime Minister during the interaction.

The Indian women's cricket team clinched their first-ever World Cup title on Sunday, beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

This was the women in blue's first ICC trophy win, having fell just short as runners-up on multiple occasions in the past.