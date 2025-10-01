Indian women’s cricket captains felicitated ahead of ODI World Cup opener

At the inauguration of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in Guwahati, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid a historic tribute to Indian women’s cricket by felicitating all captains of the national team since 1975.

The ceremony took place at the ACA Stadium ahead of India’s opening match against Sri Lanka, setting a celebratory tone for the prestigious tournament.

Among those honoured were trailblazers of Indian cricket, including Shantha Rangaswamy, Diana Edulji, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sandhya Agarwal, Pramila Bhatt, Neetu David, and legendary skipper Mithali Raj.

Their contributions, both on and off the field, were hailed as the foundation of women’s cricket in India.

The inauguration of the 50-over competition also carried a cultural resonance, with a heartfelt tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away earlier this month on September 19.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) distributed 5,000 free tickets among Garg’s fans so they could attend the opening match and be part of the commemoration.

Before the first ball was bowled at 2pm, artistes Papon (Angarag Papon Mahanta), Joi Barua, and the Shillong Chamber Choir performed a musical homage, while celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal rendered both the official World Cup theme song and a tribute to Garg.

As part of the ceremony, Garg’s songs were played on digital displays leading up to the stadium, while two dedicated memorial spaces inside the venue allowed fans to pay their respects.

Shreya Ghoshal stole the show at the #CWC25 opening ceremony with a spellbinding performance 🎶 pic.twitter.com/yDNOadctqi — ICC (@ICC) September 30, 2025

“This was our way of honouring Zubeen Garg, who was the voice of Assam and will always remain with us,” said BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

The dual celebration of cricketing heritage and cultural pride underscored the spirit of the World Cup, giving fans an opening night to remember.