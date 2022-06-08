Indian women's cricket squad announced for upcoming series against Sri Lanka

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the Indian women's cricket squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Wednesday to finalise the squad for three T20Is and three ODIs series beginning on June 23 in Dambulla and Kandy, respectively.

Both the teams will feature Harmanpreet Kaur as the skipper, whereas Smriti Mandhana will shoulder the vice-captaincy responsibilities.





NEWS 🚨- The All-India Women's Selection Committee met on Wednesday to pick the squads for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. India will play three T20Is beginning June 23rd and as many ODIs in Dambulla and Kandy respectively. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 8, 2022





ODI team:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.



T20I team:

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

Notably, the selection committee has dropped the name of Jemimah Rodrigues from the ODI squad. Whereas, veteran Jhulan Goswami was not named in any of the squads.

The teams were announced on the day when India's legendary cricketer Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. Raj released a statement on social media on Wednesday, saying: "Thank you for all your love & support over the years! I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support."











