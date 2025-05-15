Harmanpreet Kaur to lead Indian squad on England tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the women's squads for the upcoming tour of England, which will feature five T20Is and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22, 2025.

The 15-member T20I squad will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Key players like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma have been included, while wicketkeeping duties will be shared between Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia.

For the ODI series, the 16-member squad sees the addition of Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis, while the core group from the T20I squad has been maintained. Harmanpreet Kaur continues as captain while Smriti Mandhana is the vice-captain.

T20I Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

ODI Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

The tour begins with the first T20I at Trent Bridge on June 28, followed by matches in Bristol, The Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, and Edgbaston.

The ODI series will be played at Southampton, Lord's, and Chester-le-Street.