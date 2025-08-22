Indian spinner Gouher Sultana retires from all forms of cricket

The former Indian women’s team player, Gouher Sultana, has officially announced her retirement from all formats of the game, bringing the curtains down on a career that spanned over a decade.

The Hyderabad-born spinner, who made her international debut in 2008, represented India in 50 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 37 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

She last donned the national jersey in April 2014 but staged a short-lived comeback a decade later in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) with UP Warriorz, featuring in the 2024 and 2025 editions.

Reflecting on her journey in an emotional farewell message on Instagram, the 37-year-old wrote that wearing the India jersey had been the “greatest honour” of her life.

“Every wicket taken, every dive in the field, every huddle with my teammates has shaped the cricketer and the person I am today,” she noted in her post.

Career highlights

In ODIs, Sultana picked up 66 wickets at an average of 19.39, making her one of India’s most effective bowlers in the format.

She featured in two ODI World Cups (2009 and 2013), claiming 12 wickets in 11 matches.

In T20Is, she scalped 29 wickets, with an economy rate under 6, and participated in three T20 World Cups between 2009 and 2014.

Her tenacity and consistency made her a key part of India’s bowling attack during her peak years.

WPL comeback

After a decade-long absence from international cricket, Sultana returned to professional cricket through the UP Warriorz franchise in the WPL. She played limited matches across the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but her comeback was seen as an inspiring example of resilience and passion for the game.

Speaking earlier about her decision to extend her career despite setbacks, she admitted there were moments when she thought about walking away from cricket. But, she said, “I wanted to finish on my own terms. Not to prove anything to anyone, but because I still enjoy playing.”

Beyond playing

Sultana now holds the distinction of being a BCCI Level 2 coach and is expected to channel her experience into grooming the next generation of Indian women cricketers.

Her retirement marks the end of an era for India’s women’s spin department, but also opens up a new chapter in her journey as a mentor and coach.