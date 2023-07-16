Indian crash to first-ever ODI defeat against Bangladesh

The Indian women's team continued its embarrassing batting show to suffer its first-ever ODI defeat against Bangladesh following a 40-run loss in the 1st ODI on Sunday.

Debutant seamer Amanjot Kaur's four-wicket haul and an impressive bowling performance of restricting the hosts to 152 in 43 overs was completely undone by the batting unit as it was all out for 113 in 35.5 overs to trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

It was a 44-over per side game due to rain and India's target was revised to 154 via Duckworth-Lewis method.

Deepti Sharma's 20 off 40 balls was the top score as Indian batters cut a sorry figure against the 'Tigresses', who have made life miserable for the visitors with their spin attack.

"We didn't take responsibility and bat well. In bowling also, we were not up to the mark," skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after the game.

"Sometimes some bowlers bowl very well, overall we are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to our strengths. We have done well in ODI cricket and we have to back ourselves."

(With PTI inputs)