India vs England Women’s T20I Series 2025 Preview: Full schedule, squads, key players

The Indian women’s cricket team will kickstart their 2025 season with a challenging five-match T20I series against hosts England, beginning on Saturday, June 28 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

This series is not only a key return to action for the Indian team, but also forms an essential part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in England next year.

A test of skill and adaptability in English conditions

The series comes at a critical juncture for India, currently ranked third in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, just behind England. The English summer, known for its fickle weather and varied playing surfaces, provides an ideal platform for the Indian side to test their squad’s adaptability and combinations under pressure.

However, the build-up hasn’t been ideal. India lost both their practice matches - a 50-over and a T20 game - to the ECB development squad.

These results underline the challenges ahead and the urgency with which the team needs to settle into the conditions.

Historically, England has dominated this rivalry, winning 22 out of 30 T20Is against India. India, on the other hand, has managed just eight wins and has never won a bilateral T20I series against the hosts. Their only T20I series win came in the 2006 one-off match, their first-ever victory in the format, also against England.

Returning faces and fresh talent in India’s squad

India’s squad for the series reflects a blend of experience and youthful promise. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will once again lead the team, supported by senior players like Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and wicketkeepers Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia.

One of the key highlights is the return of opener Shafali Verma, who had an impactful Women's Premier League (WPL) season, scoring 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76. Her partnership with Mandhana at the top is expected to be crucial in setting the tone early in the innings.

The squad also welcomes three uncapped players – Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani and Sayali Satghare. Their inclusion is an indication of India’s forward-looking approach as the team prepares for next year’s World Cup.

Notably, India will be without injured pace duo Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, placing additional responsibility on the young bowling unit.

England aim to continue their dominance at home

England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, enter the series with momentum on their side after a recent 3–0 sweep over the West Indies. Their squad is packed with experienced names like Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, and star spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who returns to strengthen their bowling attack.

They also boast some of the brightest young talents in world cricket, including Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, and Sophia Dunkley, all capable of shifting the game’s momentum in minutes. The balance and depth in the English lineup will pose a formidable challenge to the Indian side.

Key players to watch

For India, all eyes will be on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who recently led the Mumbai Indians to their second WPL title.

She will look to replicate that leadership and form on the international stage. Mandhana and Rodrigues bring stability to the top order, while Shafali Verma’s explosiveness will be vital in the powerplay.

India will also bank on Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana for all-round performances, especially in the absence of key fast bowlers. Meanwhile, the spotlight will also be on the new entrants to see how they cope with international pressure and English conditions.

Beckenham 🚌 Nottingham#TeamIndia have arrived for the T20I series opener against England women 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/yLWebAvkDg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2025

Squads for the T20I Series

India Women’s Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav

England Women’s Squad:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong

Match Schedule – India Women vs England Women T20I Series 2025

(All match timings in Indian Standard Time – IST)

1st T20I: June 28, Saturday – Trent Bridge, Nottingham – 7:00 PM

2nd T20I: July 1, Tuesday – County Ground, Bristol – 11:00 PM

3rd T20I: July 4, Friday – The Oval, London – 11:05 PM

4th T20I: July 9, Wednesday – Old Trafford, Manchester – 11:00 PM

5th T20I: July 12, Saturday – Edgbaston, Birmingham – 11:05 PM

Where to watch – live telecast and streaming details

The India vs England Women’s T20I 2025 series will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV.

The matches will be broadcast live in India on the following TV channels:

Sony Sports Ten 1 / Ten 1 HD (English commentary)

Sony Sports Ten 3 / Ten 3 HD (Hindi commentary)

Sony Sports Ten 4 / Ten 4 HD (Tamil & Telugu commentary)



