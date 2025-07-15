India vs England Women’s ODI Series 2025 Preview: Full schedule, squads, key players

After scripting history in the T20I leg with their first series win in England, India’s women’s cricket team is set to face the hosts in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday in Worcester.

The Indian team enters the ODIs brimming with belief and looking to fine-tune their 50-over strategy ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be hosted in India later this year.

Momentum with India, eyes on world cup preparation

The upcoming ODIs offer Harmanpreet Kaur and her squad a vital opportunity to test their bench strength, refine combinations, and sharpen game plans under foreign conditions.

India last played ODIs in May during the Tri-series in Bangladesh involving South Africa and Sri Lanka, where they posted imposing totals in excess of 270.

"We've focused on crossing the 300-run mark in ODIs over the past couple of years," said captain Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the series. "It gives our bowlers more breathing space, and we’ve also added depth by relying on four spinners when needed."

Selection trends: youth gets a nod, Shafali sits out again

One of the talking points is the continued preference for youngster Pratika Rawal over experienced opener Shafali Verma. Rawal was the breakout star of the Tri-series, becoming the fastest Indian to reach 500 ODI runs, and is expected to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

The Indian top and middle order features heavy hitters like Harmanpreet, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harleen Deol, while the lower order is reinforced by all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur - all of whom can contribute significantly with the bat and ball.

Bowling department: spinners take charge in pace-starved attack

India’s pace unit remains depleted with Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, and Pooja Vastrakar all ruled out due to injuries. This leaves Arundhati Reddy to lead the pace attack, supported by Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, and Sayali Satghare.

In the English pitches, India will look to the experience of Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav, alongside promising left-arm spinner Sree Charani, to apply pressure during the middle overs.

England’s veterans return, eyes on redemption

England, led by the returning Nat Sciver-Brunt, will look to bounce back from their T20I setback. Sciver-Brunt had missed the last three T20Is with a groin issue but is back to lead the ODI squad.

The home side retains a powerful lineup with the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean, and Alice Capsey, capable of shifting gears with both bat and ball.

Players to watch

For India, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remains the cornerstone of leadership and middle-order strength. Fresh off leading Mumbai Indians to a second WPL title, she brings both form and experience into this ODI series.

At the top, Smriti Mandhana’s calm presence and consistency will be vital in building strong starts.

Rising star Pratika Rawal, who recently broke records with her ODI performances, enters this series with high expectations. It's a key opportunity for her to cement her spot.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana will be central to India’s spin-heavy bowling strategy, providing control and depth in the middle overs.

For England, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt returns to lead the side. One of the most versatile all-rounders in the game, she adds balance and match-winning ability. Sophie Ecclestone, the world’s No.1 ODI bowler, further boosts their attack. Her control and knack for breakthroughs will be key.

Veterans Tammy Beaumont and Charlie Dean add stability and experience. Both will be eager to respond after the T20I series defeat and help England reassert their dominance at home.

Full squads

India Women’s ODI Squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.

England Women’s ODI Squad:

Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith.

Match schedule – India women vs England women ODI series 2025

1st ODI: July 16, Wednesday – The Rose Bowl, Southampton – 5:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: July 19, Saturday – Lord’s, London – 3:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: July 22, Tuesday – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street – 5:30 PM IST

Where to watch? Live streaming and broadcast Info

Fans in India can catch the live action of the India vs England Women’s ODI series on the Sony Sports Network:

The series will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. Additionally, viewers can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.