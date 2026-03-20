India women to tour South Africa for a Test, 3 ODIs in December 2026

The Indian women's cricket team will tour South Africa in 2026 December for a series consisting of three ODIs and a Test Match, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Friday.

The ODIs, which will be a part of the ICC Women's Championships, will be held first starting on 9th December.

The ODIs will mark the first face-off between the two teams since India beat South Africa to be crowned the world champions in November last year.

The Test Match, meanwhile, will be held from 20 to 23 December, 2026 in Gqeberha. It will be only the fourth Test match between the two sides.

India tour of South Africa 2026 Schedule

December 6: Warm-up match, Benoni

December 9: 1st ODI, Potchefstroom

December 12: 2nd ODI, Bloemfontein

December 15: 3rd ODI, Cape Town

December 20-23: Test Match, Gqeberha



