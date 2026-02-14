Australia Series to shape India’s T20 World Cup 2026 preparations - Preview

The reigning ODI World Champion Indian women's cricket team is ready for its next challenge at a multi-format series in Australia from February 15 to March 9.

The team will play its first away series since the World Cup victory, touring six different cities in Australia for a packed schedule: three T20Is, three ODIs, and a single Test match.

The tour will start with the T20I series on February 15, serving as key preparation for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales later this year.

Build up to Women's T20 World Cup

India has recently won its first-ever ICC trophy in women's cricket and will aim to continue the momentum and again build a strong line-up to challenge for another ICC Trophy.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be the captain of the side for all three formats, followed by the explosive batter Smriti Mandhana as the Vice Captain.

The team has retained most of its World Cup-winning stars, like Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma, but has also introduced some new names to the squad.

After a promising WPL campaign, the team has kept up youngsters like Vaishnavi Sharma and Sree Charani and called Shreyanka Patil and Bharti Fulmali back to the squad.

India had a disappointing campaign in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup because of a lack of power-hitting strength in the death overs.

But, with the addition of Bharti and the more mature and improved Richa Ghosh, India's problem could be solved, which they will try to find in this T20I Series.

Indian Squad for Australia Series

T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Shreyanka Patil

ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol.

Test: Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

Schedule for the India tour of Australia (All Timings in IST)

15 February - 1st T20I - 1:30 PM

19 February - 2nd T20I - 1:30 PM

21 February - 3rd T20I - 2:00 PM

24 February - 1st ODI - 9:00 AM

27 February - 2nd ODI - 9:00 AM

1st March - 3rd ODI - 9:00 AM

6-9 March - First and only test match - 11:00 AM

Where to Watch the India Women's tour of Australia

The multi-format series of India Women vs Australia Women will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. The series will also be available to watch on Star Sports Network TV channels.