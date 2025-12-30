India Women complete clean sweep against Sri Lanka with 15-run win in final T20I

The Indian women’s cricket team capped off a flawless T20I series against Sri Lanka with a 15-run victory in the fifth and final match, completing a comprehensive clean sweep on Tuesday.

Put under pressure early, India were reeling at 77 for five when captain Harmanpreet Kaur produced her most influential knock of the series.

Her resolute 68 off 43 balls stabilised the innings and anchored India’s recovery to 175 for seven. Harmanpreet struck nine fours and a six, combining power with placement, and added a crucial 61-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Amanjot Kaur. A late flourish from Arundhati Reddy, who smashed an unbeaten 27 off 11 balls, ensured India crossed a competitive total after early setbacks.

Sri Lanka’s chase was built around half-centuries from Hasini Perera and Imesha Dulani, who added 79 for the second wicket after the early dismissal of captain Chamari Athapaththu.

While both batters found the boundary regularly, the lack of six-hitting during their stand kept the asking rate climbing. Once Dulani fell in the 12th over, the momentum shifted decisively.

Deepti reaches historic milestone

India’s bowlers tightened the screws through the middle overs, with spinners Deepti Sharma and Vaishnavi Sharma delivering controlled spells. Deepti dismissed Nilakshika Silva in the 14th over to claim her 152nd T20I wicket, surpassing Australia’s Megan Schutt to become the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20I history. Amanjot Kaur’s timely breakthrough and the fall of Perera in the 17th over effectively ended Sri Lanka’s hopes of a late surge.

Sri Lanka finished on 160 for seven, as India’s disciplined bowling ensured there was no final flourish. The victory underlined India’s depth and resilience, with Harmanpreet’s leadership and Deepti’s record-setting achievement providing fitting highlights to a dominant series performance.





