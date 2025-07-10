India women register their maiden T20I series win against England

India women's cricket team took a historic 6-wicket win against England in the fourth match of the T20I Series, taking an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the five-match series in Manchester on Wednesday.

This was also India's first-ever T20I series victory against England. This triumph, with one game still remaining in the series, marked a significant moment in their T20I cricketing journey of almost two decades.

Indian spinners maintained their dominance throughout the series, restricting England to a modest total of 126 runs. The Indian batters then chased down the target effortlessly in just 17 overs, losing only 4 wickets.

The home side won the toss and opted to bat first, hoping to equalize the series and enter the deciding game with positive momentum.

English opener Sophia Dunkley started to put early pressure on India with a couple of quick boundaries, but her innings was cut short by star Indian bowler Deepti Sharma in the sixth over.

After losing two quick wickets, Captain Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey started to build up a partnership and control the pace of the game.

However, Indian spinners didn't let them go big and stopped their partnership in the 11th over and caused a sudden collapse to 101 for 7 wickets in the 17th over.

The all-rounders Sophie Ecclestone and Issy Wong somehow managed to take England to a respectable total, scoring 126 runs in the given 20 overs.

Chasing a modest total of 127 runs, Indian openers Shafali Verma (31) and Smriti Mandhana (32) put up a strong start with a 56-run partnership.

Although both openers fell within the next 15 runs, they laid a solid foundation for Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who comfortably guided India to victory despite losing two late wickets.

The team will now head on to Birmingham for the final match of the T20I series on July 12th, hoping to continue their winning momentum before the coming ODI and test series.