India beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in first Women’s T20I at Vizag

India opened their Women’s T20I series against Sri Lanka with a commanding eight-wicket victory in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, underlining their preparations for next year’s T20 World Cup.

After winning the toss, India women’s cricket team opted to bowl, mindful of the dew factor under lights.

The decision paid immediate dividends as the hosts controlled the game from the outset. Sri Lanka once again leaned heavily on captain Chamari Athapaththu for momentum, but her stay was short-lived. After striking a few early boundaries, she was dismissed by a sharp inswinger, triggering a slowdown in the visitors’ innings.

With spin introduced early, India tightened the screws through disciplined bowling. Deepti Sharma led the attack with accuracy and control, while debutant Vaishanavi Sharma impressed with a composed four-over spell that conceded just 16 runs. Despite limited wicket-taking, India’s varied pace and spin options denied Sri Lanka any sustained acceleration. Vishmi Gunaratne top-scored with 39, but the innings lacked fluency as Sri Lanka women’s cricket team finished on a modest 121.

India’s chase began with a brief setback when Shafali Verma fell early, but the response was assured. Smriti Mandhana, returning after a challenging period, looked fluent as she anchored the innings alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. The pair added a decisive partnership, during which Mandhana crossed the 4,000-run mark in T20Is before being dismissed.

Rodrigues then took control of the chase, shifting gears with authority. She punished loose deliveries, brought up her half-century in style, and ensured there were no late complications. India reached the target well inside 15 overs, securing a 1–0 lead in the series with a dominant all-round performance.