High-stakes India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo headlines Women’s World Cup 2025

The ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 30, bringing the spotlight back to one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s cricket.

The event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring a hybrid venue model. While most matches will be split between four cities in India and one in Sri Lanka, all matches involving Pakistan will take place in Colombo, maintaining a neutral-ground arrangement.

The opening match will see hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, while the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 5 in Colombo. Defending champions Australia, who have won the title a record seven times, will begin their campaign on October 1 against New Zealand in Indore. Meanwhile, England, the 2022 runners-up and five-time champions, will start against South Africa on October 3.

This 13th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup will follow a round-robin format, where all eight participating teams play each other once. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the semi-finals. If Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts, both their semi-final and the final (if they reach it) will be held in Colombo. Otherwise, the first semi-final will take place in Guwahati and the final in Bengaluru.

The matches will be played across five cities and iconic stadiums: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati, Holkar Stadium, Indore, and ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam in India, along with R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka. All games will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Teams will also participate in warm-up matches starting from September 24. India vs Pakistan in Colombo on October 5 as ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Unfolds

Full Schedule of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 (IST)

September 30 – India vs Sri Lanka – Bengaluru

October 1 – Australia vs New Zealand – Indore

October 2 – Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Colombo

October 3 – England vs South Africa – Bengaluru

October 4 – Australia vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

October 5 – India vs Pakistan – Colombo

October 6 – New Zealand vs South Africa – Indore

October 7 – England vs Bangladesh – Guwahati

October 8 – Australia vs Pakistan – Colombo

October 9 – India vs South Africa – Visakhapatnam

October 10 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam

October 11 – England vs Sri Lanka – Guwahati

October 12 – India vs Australia – Visakhapatnam

October 13 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam

October 14 – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

October 15 – England vs Pakistan – Colombo

October 16 – Australia vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam

October 17 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

October 18 – New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo

October 19 – India vs England – Indore

October 20 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Colombo

October 21 – South Africa vs Pakistan – Colombo

October 22 – Australia vs England – Indore

October 23 – India vs New Zealand – Guwahati

October 24 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Colombo

October 25 – Australia vs Sri Lanka – Indore

October 26 – England vs New Zealand – Guwahati

October 26 – India vs Bangladesh – Bengaluru

*October 29 – Semi-final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo

October 30 – Semi-final 2 – Bengaluru

*November 2 – Final – Bengaluru/Colombo

*Venue depends on whether Pakistan qualifies.