Women's Cricket
High-stakes India vs Pakistan clash in Colombo headlines Women’s World Cup 2025
The opening match will see co-hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.
The ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 30, bringing the spotlight back to one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s cricket.
The event will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, featuring a hybrid venue model. While most matches will be split between four cities in India and one in Sri Lanka, all matches involving Pakistan will take place in Colombo, maintaining a neutral-ground arrangement.
The opening match will see hosts India taking on Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, while the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for October 5 in Colombo. Defending champions Australia, who have won the title a record seven times, will begin their campaign on October 1 against New Zealand in Indore. Meanwhile, England, the 2022 runners-up and five-time champions, will start against South Africa on October 3.
This 13th edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup will follow a round-robin format, where all eight participating teams play each other once. The top four teams in the standings will advance to the semi-finals. If Pakistan qualifies for the knockouts, both their semi-final and the final (if they reach it) will be held in Colombo. Otherwise, the first semi-final will take place in Guwahati and the final in Bengaluru.
The matches will be played across five cities and iconic stadiums: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Assam Cricket Association Stadium, Guwahati, Holkar Stadium, Indore, and ACA–VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam in India, along with R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in Sri Lanka. All games will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Teams will also participate in warm-up matches starting from September 24. India vs Pakistan in Colombo on October 5 as ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Unfolds
Full Schedule of ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 (IST)
September 30 – India vs Sri Lanka – Bengaluru
October 1 – Australia vs New Zealand – Indore
October 2 – Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Colombo
October 3 – England vs South Africa – Bengaluru
October 4 – Australia vs Sri Lanka – Colombo
October 5 – India vs Pakistan – Colombo
October 6 – New Zealand vs South Africa – Indore
October 7 – England vs Bangladesh – Guwahati
October 8 – Australia vs Pakistan – Colombo
October 9 – India vs South Africa – Visakhapatnam
October 10 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam
October 11 – England vs Sri Lanka – Guwahati
October 12 – India vs Australia – Visakhapatnam
October 13 – South Africa vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam
October 14 – New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Colombo
October 15 – England vs Pakistan – Colombo
October 16 – Australia vs Bangladesh – Visakhapatnam
October 17 – South Africa vs Sri Lanka – Colombo
October 18 – New Zealand vs Pakistan – Colombo
October 19 – India vs England – Indore
October 20 – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Colombo
October 21 – South Africa vs Pakistan – Colombo
October 22 – Australia vs England – Indore
October 23 – India vs New Zealand – Guwahati
October 24 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Colombo
October 25 – Australia vs Sri Lanka – Indore
October 26 – England vs New Zealand – Guwahati
October 26 – India vs Bangladesh – Bengaluru
*October 29 – Semi-final 1 – Guwahati/Colombo
October 30 – Semi-final 2 – Bengaluru
*November 2 – Final – Bengaluru/Colombo
*Venue depends on whether Pakistan qualifies.