India tour of England: Harmanpreet, Kranti lead visitors to series win

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and young pacer Kranti Goud starred for India as the visitors clinched the ODI series against England 2-1 with a 13-run win at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Goud, who had a breakthrough Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign earlier this year, troubled the English batters with her swing and pace.

The youngster scalped six wickets, finishing with figures of 6-52 as she single handedly derailed England's chase of 319 in what was a series decider. In the process, she became the youngest Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Goud was on the money right from the start as she removed both the openers with just eight runs on the board.

England captain Nat-Sciver Brunt (98) and Emma Lamb (68) stitched a 162-run fourth wicket stand, putting the hosts back on track.

However, once the left-arm-spin of Sree Charani cleaned up Lamb, the English chase fell apart. Sciver-Brunt fell to Deepti Sharma just short of a well deserved century soon after.

𝗢𝗗𝗜 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗴! 👍 👍



A fantastic show from #TeamIndia to win the series decider by 13 runs.



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/8sa2H24aBL#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HE8uR0DjSm — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 22, 2025





Despite fighting innings from Sophia Dunkley (34), Alice Richards (44), England's chase never got going again as Goud ran through the batting order with ease.

Fittingly, it was Goud who took the final wicket of the innings as England were bowled out for 305 in 49.5 overs.

Earlier in the day, India rode on the back of a third ODI century in England from skipper Kaur as they posted a massive 318/5 in their 50 overs.

After a slow start to the innings, Kaur accelerated effortlessly. The captain hit 14 boundaries in her 84-ball 102 as she finally found form after a disappointing tour to England.

Kaur found an able ally in Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored a 45-ball 50 in what was her 50th ODI appearance.

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh provided the explosive finishing touches with an unbeaten 18-ball 38 as India took the England bowlers to cleaners.