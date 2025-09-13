India vs Australia Women’s ODI Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, preview

After an intense away tour of England, India’s women’s cricket team returns home to host world champions Australia in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday in New Chandigarh.

With the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 just weeks away, the series provides Harmanpreet Kaur’s side a golden chance to sharpen strategies in familiar home conditions.

World Cup rehearsal on home soil

India enters this ODI series brimming with confidence, having won 12 of their last 14 matches in the format this year.

The challenge, however, is monumental — Australia remains the most dominant force in women’s cricket, having swept India 3-0 in Brisbane and Perth last December.

“This series is a perfect opportunity for us to test our depth and combinations against the best in the world,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur said ahead of the opener. “Playing at home, we want to set the tone for the World Cup.”

Squad: Rawal stays, Shafali left out again

India’s selectors have once again backed 21-year-old Pratika Rawal to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, keeping Shafali Verma on the sidelines in the ODI format.

Rawal has been in blistering form, scoring 569 ODI runs in 2025, including a brilliant 154 against England in July.

The squad also welcomes back pacer Renuka Singh Thakur, strengthening India’s seam options alongside Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud — the latter fresh from a stunning 6-wicket haul in Chester-le-Street.

Wicketkeeper-batters Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia provide flexibility in the middle order, while Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav headline India’s spin unit.

Australia’s challenge: depth and dominance

Australia, led by Alyssa Healy, travels to India with a full-strength squad. However, star spinner Sophie Molineux will not feature before the World Cup as she completes her recovery from knee surgery. In her place, uncapped Charli Knott has been handed an opportunity.

The squad boasts experience and firepower — Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner headline the batting, while Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland lead the pace attack.

Rising star Phoebe Litchfield, fresh off her MVP-winning campaign in The Hundred, is one to watch at the top of the order.

Players to watch out for

India

Smriti Mandhana: The backbone of India’s batting lineup, Mandhana has been remarkably consistent on home soil, piling up runs at an average of over 70 across her last 12 ODI innings in India. She will once again be expected to provide solidity at the top.

Pratika Rawal: India’s rising star in 2025, Rawal has already amassed 569 runs this year. Her recent purple patch includes scores of 89, 67, and a career-best 154 at home, making her one of the most exciting young openers in the game.

Kranti Goud: A new name making big noise, the 23-year-old fast bowler grabbed headlines in England with nine wickets in three ODIs, highlighted by an outstanding 6/52 in the series decider. She’ll be India’s pace spearhead in this contest.

Richa Ghosh: Known for her aggressive stroke play, Ghosh has struck at a blistering 140.2 strike rate in ODIs this year. Her fearless middle-order hitting gives India a much-needed finishing edge.

Australia

Phoebe Litchfield: Fresh from being named MVP of The Hundred 2025, where she topped the run charts with 292 runs at a strike rate near 158, the young left-hander is in sizzling form and poses a big threat to India.

Annabel Sutherland: The all-rounder has blossomed in the past year, smashing back-to-back centuries against India and New Zealand last December. She also dominated The Hundred with both bat and ball, showing her growing stature in world cricket.

Ashleigh Gardner: A proven match-winner, Gardner consistently delivers in both departments. Earlier this year, against England, she scored more than 20% of Australia’s total runs, underlining her value as a game-changer.

Alyssa Healy: Sitting on 1,903 ODI runs in overseas conditions, Healy is within touching distance of the 2,000 milestone. Her aggressive batting and leadership make her the heartbeat of the Australian side.

Match schedule

1st ODI: September 14, Sunday – Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh – 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI: September 17, Wednesday – Mullanpur Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh – 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI: September 20, Saturday – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi – 1:30 PM IST

Full squads

India Women’s ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Sneh Rana.

Australia Women’s ODI Squad: Alyssa Healy (C), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Nicole Faltum, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

Where to watch

Fans in India can catch all three ODIs live on the Star Sports Network. The series will also be live-streamed on the JioHostar app and website.