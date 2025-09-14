Dropped catches cost India as Australia cruise to eight-wicket win in first women’s ODI

Australia Women took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after defeating India by eight wickets in the opening game on Sunday.

Chasing 282, the visitors reached the target with ease in 44.1 overs, aided by four dropped catches from the Indian fielders.

India’s top order had set a competitive platform, with Pratika Rawal (64), Smriti Mandhana (58), and Harleen Deol (54) all scoring half-centuries. Rawal and Mandhana added 114 runs for the opening wicket — the third-highest partnership for India against Australia — before the innings lost some momentum in the middle overs. India eventually finished on 281 for seven.

Litchfield, Mooney, Sutherland guide chase

Australia’s reply was built around Phoebe Litchfield’s fluent 88 off 80 deliveries, an innings laced with 14 boundaries. The opener was given multiple reprieves, including a chance dropped by Jemimah Rodrigues before she had scored.

India’s fielding lapses continued as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and debutant Pratika Rawal also missed opportunities.

Litchfield added 79 runs with Ellyse Perry (30 retired hurt) for the second wicket before Beth Mooney and Annabel Sutherland took control. Mooney remained unbeaten on 77 from 74 balls, while Sutherland struck 54 not out in a 116-run partnership that sealed the contest.

For India, the failure to capitalise on created chances undermined the spinners’ efforts on a surface offering some assistance. Despite putting up a competitive score, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side was left to rue costly errors in the field as Australia wrapped up the chase with more than five overs to spare.

The teams will meet again in the second ODI, with India needing a win to stay alive in the series ahead of the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup.