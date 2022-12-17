Women's Cricket
India v/s Australia 4th T20I LIVE: Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates from India's fourth T20 match against Australia right here.
Australia currently leads 2-1 in the series against India. The hosts have the perfect chance to balance the scales as both sides meet for the 4th T20 match.
Get all your LIVE updates right here. Stay tuned!
Live Updates
- 17 Dec 2022 3:08 PM GMT
Shafali-Mandhana out in middle
The usual opening combination of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana for India. Darcie Brown with the ball for Australia.
- 17 Dec 2022 2:58 PM GMT
One woman army, almost!
Stand up and applaud!
- 17 Dec 2022 2:57 PM GMT
Task cut out for India
Australia finish with 188 on the board. Another exceptional innings from Ellyse Perry.
- 17 Dec 2022 2:51 PM GMT
Australia finishing strong!
Anjali Sarvani coming in for some punishment at the back end of the innings.
Australia - 172/3 (19 overs)
- 17 Dec 2022 2:47 PM GMT
50* for Perry
Yet another half-century for Ellyse Perry who is taking Australia to a BIG total!
- 17 Dec 2022 2:41 PM GMT
Another wicket for Deepti!
Ashleigh Gardner is dismissed for a well-made 42...
Australia - 140/3 (16.4 overs)
- 17 Dec 2022 2:33 PM GMT
Switch in momentum
49 off the last four, Australia are dominating now!
Australia - 122/2 (15 overs)
- 17 Dec 2022 2:26 PM GMT
100 up for Australia
Australia reach the 100-run mark in the 13th over. Can India restrict them to under 160?