Women's Cricket
Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 v/s South Africa 3rd T20 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India U19 clash against South Africa U19 in the third T20.
After a washout in the second T20, India U19 and South Africa U19 go head to head in their third contest of their five-match series today.
Live Updates
- 31 Dec 2022 7:36 AM GMT
SOUTH AFRICA SQUAD
Elandri, Anica Swart, Kayla Reneke, Jemma Botha, Oluhle Siyo, Madison Landsman, Jenna Evans, Miane Smit, Ayanda Hlubi, Seshnie Naidu, Ramlakan Diara, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Refilwo Moncho, Mona Lisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Wyngaard Caitlin
- 31 Dec 2022 7:36 AM GMT
INDIA SQUAD
Shafali Verma (c), Najila Cmc, Hrishita Basu, Richa Ghosh, Parshavi Chopra, Archana Devi, Falak Naz, Hurley Gala, Mannat Kashyap, Sonia Mendhiya, Titas Sadhu, Shabnam Sakil, Shikha Shalot, Soumya Tiwari, G Trisha, Sonam Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Yashasri
- 31 Dec 2022 7:35 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
India U19 led by Shafali Verma leads the five-match T20 series against South Africa 1-0 after the first two matches. Can they extend their lead and assert their dominance over Proteas women in the third match today?
