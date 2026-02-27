India tour of Australia: Harmanpreet and co concede ODI series with successive defeats

The Indian women's cricket team fell to a five-wicket loss in the second ODI against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday, conceding the three-match series.

It was the first ODI series for the women in blue since their historic World Cup win last year.

Georgia Voll's explosive century made a meal out of India's decent-looking first innings total of 251 as Australia reached the target comfortably with 13.5 overs to spare.

Australia win by 5 wickets in Hobart.



They take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the #AUSvIND ODI series.



— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 27, 2026

Opting to bat first, India had a cautious start to the innings with both Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana struggling to keep up the run rate. They, however, added 78 runs for the opening wicket.

However, once the opening partnership was broken, India lost four wickets within 25 runs.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur tried to stretch the innings with a couple of good partnerships, first with Richa Ghosh and then Kashvee Gautam.

She completed her second consecutive half-century to help India record a fighting total.

Chasing 252, Australia lost their first wicket early when captain Alyssa Healy fell at the team score of 21 in the 5th over to Kashvee Gautam.

But then, a 119-run partnership for the second wicket between Phoebe Litchfield an Gerogia Voll took the match away from India's hands.

Phoebe missed out on a century, departing after a quickfire-80; but Georgia completed her century and comfortably took Australia to the win despite a few late wickets.