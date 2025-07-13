India tour of England: Shafali's half-century in vain as visitors lose a thriller

Opener Shafali Verma's attacking half-century went in vain as India lost the fifth and final T20I against England by five wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday.

Having been asked to bat first, Verma led the charge for women in blue with a 41-ball 75 as they posted 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Verma struck 13 boundaries and a six in her stay before falling prey to Charlie Dean in the the 14th over of the innings, leaving India at 111/5.

It was a disappointing outing for rest of the Indian batters as only three others – Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, and Radha Yadav – touched the double figure mark in the innings.

Even among those, only Ghosh looked comfortable in the middle for her 16-ball 24 with three boundaries as England bowlers curtailed the run flow brilliantly.

Dean was the star of the show for England with figures of 3/23, while Sophie Ecclestone also finished with 2/28.

Chasing 168 to win, the hosts got off to a stellar start once again as openers Sophia Dunkley and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge added 101 runs in less than 11 overs for the first wicket.

Dunkley struck three boundaries and a six during her 30-ball 46 before being cleaned up by the left-arm spin of Yadav.

Wyatt-Hodge's 37-ball 56 was with nine boundaries was cut short by Deepti Sharma soon after, leaving England at 107/2 as India sensed a comeback.

However, Maia Boucher (16), Tammy Beaumont (30), and Amy Jones (10) ensured that the hosts don't lose their way.

Though all three of them departed with the target yet to be achieved, Paige Schofield and Ecclestone ensured England eventually get there with the final ball of the innings.

Despite the loss, India walked away with the bragging rights with a 3-2 series win.