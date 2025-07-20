India tour of England: Ecclestone leads host to comfortable win in 2nd ODI

Sophie Ecclestone led the charge with ball as England registered a comfortable eight-win wicket in a rain-affected second ODI against India at the iconic Lord's stadium in London on Saturday.

Having won the toss and opted to field first in what was a 29-over match, the hosts restricted India to 143/8.

The women in blue did not have the best of starts as they lost Pratika Rawal cheaply in just the third over.

While Smriti Mandhana (42) and Harleen Deol (16) steadied the ship for a bit, Ecclestone's strike to send the latter back in the tenth over opened the floodgates.

The Indian middle order crumbled as the famed trio of Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Richa Ghosh all fell cheaply, failing to touch the double-figure mark individually.

Mandhana followed them to the hut soon after, leaving India at 98/6 in 20.4 overs.

Deepti Sharma (30) and Arundhati Reddy (14) put up a brief fight, to push the Indian total past 140.

England win the 2nd ODI by 8 wickets (DLS) in Lord's and level the series 1⃣-1⃣#TeamIndia will aim to clinch a win in the decider in Chester-le-Street 🏟️



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ZeObbnYqoK#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Jed0g4EP0n — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 19, 2025





Ecclestone was the pick of the bowlers for England, finishing with figures of 3-27 in six overs, including the wickets of Deol, Kaur, and Ghosh.

Chasing a modest total, England got off to a stellar start as openers Amy Jones (46*) and Tammy Beaumont added 54 runs for the opening wicket in just over ten overs.

While Sneh Rana did manage to break the stand in the 11th over, trapping Beaumont (34) leg before wicket, skipper Nat-Sciver Brunt (21) joined Jones in the middle and ensured that England don't lose their way.

Sciver-Brunt was cleaned up by Kranti Goud in the 19th over, but by then a win was just a formality for England.



