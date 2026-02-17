India tour of Australia: Pratika Rawal returns for ODI series

Indian opener Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out midway from India's victorious 2025 ICC Women's World Cup campaign last year, made her way back into the ODI setup on Tuesday.

Rawal was added to the Indian team for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

"The Women’s Selection Committee has added Pratika Rawal to India’s squad for the Three-match ODI series against Australia women, which is part of the ongoing multi-format tour of Australia," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

Rawal, who had sustained an ankle injury during a dead rubber match at the World Cup, missed India's semi-final and final match. She was replaced by Shafali Verma, who recorded an all-round player of the match performance in the final against South Africa.

Despite being injured, she was drafted by the UP Warriorz for the 2026 Women's Premier League season. But she did not feature in a single match as the Warriorz finished with the wooden spoon.

Rawal has since completed her injury rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) and has now recovered fully.

India's ODI squad for 2026 Australia tour

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Renuka Thakur, Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal