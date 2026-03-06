India tour of Australia: Harmanpreet and co struggle on Day 1 off Test match

The Australian seamers dominated the proceedings after opting to field first in the one-off pink ball Test match against India in Perth on Friday.

The Indian batters struggled to get going as they were bowled out of 198 in the first innings, early in the third session.

Jemimah Rodrigues (52) scored a half-century to top-score for India, while Kashvee Gautam provided some resistance lower down the order with an unbeaten 34 for India.

Stumps on Day 1
India pick 3 wickets in the final session



Actions resumes tomorrow



AUSvIND





Opener Shafali Verma (35) was the only other Indian batter to cross the 20-run mark as the trio of Annabel Sutherland (4-46), Lucy Hamilton (3-31), and Darcie Brown (2-41) ran through the batting order.

Later, the Indians got off to a good start with the ball Sayali Sathgare removed opener Georgia Voll cheaply, while Kranti Gaud prized out Phoebe Litchfield.

All rounder Ellyse Perry and skipper Alyssa Healy, who recently retired from One Day Internationals, then provided brief resistance before the latter fell to Sathgare.

That was the final wicket India could get on the day, as Annabel Sutherland (20*) and Perry (43*) ensured that the hosts reach 96/3 at stumps on Day 1, trailing India by 102 runs.