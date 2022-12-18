India is spiritual home of cricket, WIPL next frontier for women's game: Ellyse Perry

Describing India as the "spiritual home of world cricket", star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry feels the WIPL, which is scheduled for March next year, will be the next frontier for the women's game.

The Women's IPL (WIPL) is tentatively scheduled for March 2023 and the BCCI had recently floated the tender to award the tournament's media rights for the 2023-2027 period.

"The (women's) IPL is going to be amazing. Tremendously (excited about it). Next frontier for the women's game," Perry said after starring for Australia in their seven-run win over India in the fourth women's T20 International here on Saturday.

"We've seen what the WBBL has done for women's cricket in Australia, the Hundred in England and the next step is the women's IPL in what is the spiritual home of cricket."

Talking about the craze of cricket in India, the 32-year-old Australia stalwart said, "Never seen the crowd pull out their mobiles and turn on the flashlights and support a team like they did in the Indian innings. For me that's just amazing."

Perry, who has played in 10 Tests, 128 ODIs and 130 T20Is after making Australia debut in 2007, said as the game evolves and grows, the players will also have to adapt and adjust.

Perry, who has also been part of Australia football team, was making a national team comeback in this T20I tour of India after more than a year. She was not considered for the home Ashes series earlier this year as well as the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Asked about her T20I future, she said, "I'd be disappointed in myself as a sportsperson if I got involved in those conversations. To me sports has always been such a joy and it's been such a privilege to be part of this team and to play for as long."

"It's been nice to be able to play the way I have in the last couple of games but even nicer to just be involved with this team. I've been right here. Nothing's changed too much. Different roles for different teams. As I said just got to evolve with the game."