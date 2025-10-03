ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Unbeaten India face Pakistan amid handshake row - Preview

India and Pakistan will face off once again in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 5, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The high-voltage clash begins at 3:00 PM IST.

The encounter is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament—not just for the cricketing rivalry, but also because of the political backdrop and the ongoing handshake controversy.

The handshake controversy

Beyond the cricket, the game is under the spotlight because of the handshake row.

The issue began during the Asia Cup 2025, when India’s men’s team refused handshakes with Pakistani players and declined to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi. Ahead of this Women’s World Cup clash, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia stated that while standard protocols would be observed, handshakes could not be guaranteed.

Sources indicate the Indian women’s team is expected to follow the no-handshake stance across pre-toss greetings, match referee photos, and post-match formalities. This places captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the spotlight, echoing the precedent set by Suryakumar Yadav and the men’s side.

Rivalry, recent form & head-to-head



India enters the tournament as a strong contender, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana providing senior experience, and young talent adding depth.

Pakistan, under the captaincy of Fatima Sana, have shown improvement in recent years but remains an underdog against India, which have historically dominated this matchup.

India opened their campaign with a 59-run win (DLS method) against Sri Lanka, while Pakistan suffered a 7-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, raising the stakes for this clash.

The head-to-head record further underscores India’s supremacy: they have won all 11 women’s ODIs against Pakistan. In World Cups, India holds a flawless 5–0 record, with wins in 2009, 2013, 2017 (twice), and 2022. These victories have included both convincing run-margin wins and assured chases.

Key players have shaped these meetings. Smriti Mandhana has been India’s standout batter, while Ekta Bisht has excelled with the ball. For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu has consistently impressed, keeping her side competitive despite results going against them.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (C), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (VC), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah

Broadcast and streaming

The match will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar, with international viewers able to watch via ICC’s official platforms.