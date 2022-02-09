Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

India vs New Zealand Women's T20 LIVE: Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Follow all the live updates of the India vs New Zealand One-off match, as the teams begin preparation ahead of the World Cup

Indian womens cricket team to tour New Zealand next year (Source: India TV)
X

Indian women's cricket team to tour New Zealand next year (Source: India TV)

By

Soumya Bontra

Updated: 2022-02-09T04:31:03+05:30

Indian women's cricket team are set to begin their series against New Zealand with a One-off T20 match today. This is a crucial series for India ahead of the World Cup in March-April.

The match will be played in Queenstown, New Zealand. The match begins at 5.30 am IST.

Follow all the live updates here...

Cricket women's cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X