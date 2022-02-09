Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Women's Cricket
India vs New Zealand Women's T20 LIVE: Blog, Scores, Updates, Results
Follow all the live updates of the India vs New Zealand One-off match, as the teams begin preparation ahead of the World Cup
Indian women's cricket team are set to begin their series against New Zealand with a One-off T20 match today. This is a crucial series for India ahead of the World Cup in March-April.
The match will be played in Queenstown, New Zealand. The match begins at 5.30 am IST.
Follow all the live updates here...
