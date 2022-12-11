Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

2nd T20I: India beat Australia in Super Over - Highlights

Playing in their first ever Super Over, the Indian women's cricket team beat Australia after being tied on 187 after 20 overs each.

2nd T20I: India beat Australia in Super Over - Highlights
X

Indian Women's cricket team. (source: BCCI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-12-11T22:37:17+05:30

The Indian women's cricket team roared back in style against Australia in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, winning the game in their first ever Super Over. India chased 187 to tie the scores off the last ball of their innings - making this the highest scoring tied T20I in women's cricket. India's 20/1 was enough to win the match as Australia fell short.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2022-12-11 12:43:32
>Load More
women's cricket Indian cricket Cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X