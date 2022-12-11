Women's Cricket
2nd T20I: India beat Australia in Super Over - Highlights
Playing in their first ever Super Over, the Indian women's cricket team beat Australia after being tied on 187 after 20 overs each.
The Indian women's cricket team roared back in style against Australia in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, winning the game in their first ever Super Over. India chased 187 to tie the scores off the last ball of their innings - making this the highest scoring tied T20I in women's cricket. India's 20/1 was enough to win the match as Australia fell short.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 11 Dec 2022 4:56 PM GMT
INDIA WINSSSSS!
Alyssa Healy finishes with a boundary and a six, but it does not matter. India have walked home with this game. They have managed to win this out of nowhere.
WHAT A DAY FOR INDIAN CRICKET!
AUS: 16/1 (1)
- 11 Dec 2022 4:54 PM GMT
15 needed off 2
McGrath manages just a single off the 4th delivery and India know they have this in the bag now. Renuka Thakur needs to bowl two legal deliveries and India will be home.
- 11 Dec 2022 4:53 PM GMT
GARDNER, OUT!
Ashleigh Gardner tries to go down the ground, but is caught by Radha Yadav at a rather straightish long off. Good catch under pressure from Yadav, who has had a difficult time in the field this series so far.
- 11 Dec 2022 4:52 PM GMT
SINGLE, HEALY!
Smashed straight to mid-off for a quick single.
AUS: 5/0 (0.2)
- 11 Dec 2022 4:51 PM GMT
FOUR, HEALY!
Healy exposes her leg stump, Renuka still bowls it wide and the batter takes her over extra cover for a boundary.
AUS: 4/0
- 11 Dec 2022 4:50 PM GMT
Renuka Thakur with the ball
Renuka Thakur with the ball for India. Healy to open alongside Gardner for Australia. The latter is yet to bat in this series. Interesting choice this from Australia.
- 11 Dec 2022 4:48 PM GMT
HIGHEST SCORE EVER IN SUPER OVER!
This is the highest score ever in a Super over in Women's T20I. The previous best was 18/0 by West Indies in 2019 and NZ in 2022.
- 11 Dec 2022 4:46 PM GMT
INDIA FINISH WITH 20
Mandhana goes big once again, but Beth Mooney with some brilliant fielding in the deep saves a run for Australia. India finish with 20 runs on the board.
Australia need 21 to win. Who will it be with the ball for the women in blue?
IND: 20/1 (1)