Radha Yadav to lead India A on multi-format tour of Australia

The Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday announced the India A squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, a multi-format assignment scheduled from August 7 to August 24, 2025.

The tour will feature three T20s, three 50-over matches, and a concluding four-day red-ball game against Australia A.

Senior spinner Radha Yadav has been appointed captain for all three formats, with all-rounder Minnu Mani named vice-captain. The tour marks a significant opportunity for India's emerging talents to gain international exposure in Australian conditions.

The campaign will begin in Mackay, where the T20 leg of the series will be played from August 7 to 10. The teams will then move to Norths, Brisbane, for the three one-day matches from August 13 to 17, followed by a four-day game at Allan Border Field in Brisbane from August 21 to 24.

The T20 squad features familiar names such as Shafali Verma, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry, and promising pacer Titas Sadhu. Notably, Shreyanka Patil has been included in the T20 squad, subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE).

The one-day and multi-day squad includes players like Tejal Hasabnis, Tanushree Sarkar, and Priya Mishra (also awaiting fitness clearance), highlighting a strong blend of youth and experience across formats.

Full Squads

T20 Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, D. Vrinda, Sajana Sajeevan, Uma Chetry (WK), Raghvi Bist, Shreyanka Patil*, Prema Rawat, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu

One-Day & Multi-Day Squad: Radha Yadav (C), Minnu Mani (VC), Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Tanushree Sarkar, Uma Chetry (WK), Priya Mishra*, Tanuja Kanwer, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Dhara Gujjar, Joshita VJ, Shabnam Shakeel, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu

(*Subject to fitness clearance from BCCI COE)

India A Women’s Tour of Australia – Fixtures

Aug 07 – 1st T20 | Mackay

Aug 09 – 2nd T20 | Mackay

Aug 10 – 3rd T20 | Mackay

Aug 13 – 1st One Day | Norths, Brisbane

Aug 15 – 2nd One Day | Norths

Aug 17 – 3rd One Day | Norths

Aug 21-24 – Multi-Day Match | Allan Border Field

This Australia A tour is expected to serve as a crucial platform in India’s pipeline development, with several players vying for senior national team selection.