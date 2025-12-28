India pile up record 221 to overpower Sri Lanka, seal 4–0 lead in T20I series

The India women’s cricket team produced a dominant batting display to register their highest-ever Women’s T20I total and defeat Sri Lanka women’s cricket team by 30 runs in the fourth match of the five-game series in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The victory gave India an unassailable 4–0 lead.



Batting first for the first time in the series, India amassed 221 for 2, powered by a record-breaking opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The pair added 162 runs for the first wicket, the highest opening stand for India in women’s T20Is, laying the foundation for a commanding total.

Shafali set the tempo early, reaching her third consecutive half-century in just 30 balls, while Mandhana paced her innings before accelerating through the middle overs. India raced to 61 without loss in the powerplay and were well placed at the halfway stage before unleashing a sustained assault.

Mandhana’s 80 off 48 balls also saw her surpass Harmanpreet Kaur as India’s leading six-hitter in women’s T20Is. She later became only the second Indian woman, after Mithali Raj, to cross 10,000 international runs across formats.

After the openers departed in successive overs, Richa Ghosh ensured there was no slowdown. Her unbeaten 40 off 16 balls provided a late surge, pushing India past the 220 mark.

Sri Lanka responded with intent, as Hasini Perera and captain Chamari Athapaththu put on a brisk opening stand. Athapaththu went on to top-score with a 37-ball 52, but the rising asking rate proved decisive. Vaishnavi Sharma led India’s bowling effort with figures of 2 for 24, helping restrict Sri Lanka to 191 for 6.

India had earlier won the first three matches comfortably and will look to complete a clean sweep when the teams meet again in the series finale at the same venue on Tuesday.