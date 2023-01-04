Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Women's Cricket

Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 v SA U19 5th T20 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India U19 clash against South Africa U19 in the fifth T20.

Womens Cricket LIVE: India U19 v SA U19 5th T20 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-04T14:33:58+05:30

With one match being extra added to this series, the Indian U19 women's team defeated SA U19 by 60 runs yesterday.

Indian bowlers have proved to be the game-changers and India will look to replicate the same performance today also.

Stay tuned for further updates.

Live Updates

2023-01-04 07:19:44
women's cricket Cricket Indian cricket 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X