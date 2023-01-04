Women's Cricket
Women's Cricket LIVE: India U19 v SA U19 5th T20 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India U19 clash against South Africa U19 in the fifth T20.
With one match being extra added to this series, the Indian U19 women's team defeated SA U19 by 60 runs yesterday.
Indian bowlers have proved to be the game-changers and India will look to replicate the same performance today also.
Live Updates
- 4 Jan 2023 9:03 AM GMT
SA is bundled out of 54, India will chase 55.
Indian bowlers again made lightwork of SA's batting lineup. The wickets fell like a pack of cards with Yashashri picking up 3 wickets and Parshavi, Falak and Sonam picking two each.
Back with chase in 10 mins.
- 4 Jan 2023 8:56 AM GMT
SA are in trouble of getting all-out here.
Falak Naz picks up captain Siyo and then Parshavi Chopra gets Naidu out for a duck.
SA 52/7 after 12 overs.
- 4 Jan 2023 8:49 AM GMT
SA has recovered a bit but they will need to score more.
SA stands at 48/5 after 10.5 overs.
- 4 Jan 2023 8:37 AM GMT
The great SA collapse continues.
SA and their struggles with bat continue as they lose two more wickets and India makes more inroads.
SA 30/5 after 7 overs.
- 4 Jan 2023 8:21 AM GMT
India strikes twice as SA in trouble.
Indian bowlers are relentless as Yashasri caught Elandri off her own bowling and Sonam Yadav comes back to get Karaba Meso.
SA 17/3 after 4 overs.
- 4 Jan 2023 8:11 AM GMT
South Africa start well but India Strike back.
SA started with 10 runs in the first over but Sonam came back to take the wicket of Simon Lourens.
SA 14/1 after 2 overs.