IND A vs PAK A Rising Stars Asia Cup: Vrinda Dinesh guides India A to eight-wicket win

India A secured their first win of the Women’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Pakistan A in Bangkok on Sunday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan A were bowled out for 93 in 18.5 overs. Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 23, but the innings never gained sustained momentum.

India A’s bowlers shared the workload effectively, with Saima Thakor, Radha Yadav and Prema Rawat picking up two wickets each. Jintimani Kalita and Minnu Mani chipped in with one apiece to restrict the opposition to a modest total.

Vrinda anchors swift chase

India A suffered an early setback when Humairaa Kaazi was dismissed off the first ball of the chase. However, Anushka Sharma and Vrinda Dinesh steadied the innings with a 79-run partnership for the second wicket.

Anushka contributed 24 before departing, while Vrinda accelerated to an unbeaten 55 from just 29 deliveries.

Tejal Hasabnis remained not out on 12 as India A completed the chase in only 10.1 overs, finishing well ahead of the required rate.

Led by Radha Yadav, India A had earlier lost their tournament opener against UAE, making this victory crucial in the group stage standings. The comprehensive result strengthens their position as the competition progresses in Bangkok.

The Women’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 is being broadcast in India on Sony Sports channels, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.