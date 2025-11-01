ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India v/s South Africa – Preview, Squads, Expected XI

For the first time in history, a team not named Australia, England or New Zealand will be crowned the world champions when hosts India take on South Africa in the final of the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Sunday.

Led by centuries from Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues respectively, both South Africa and India completely outplayed more formidable opponents in the semi-finals to book their slot in the title clash.

Both the teams have had their fair share of struggles in the ongoing tournament.

While hosts India bounced back from three back-to-back losses and the misogynistic scrutiny that came with it, South Africa fought back from 69 all out and 97 all out in two matches in the competition.

Pitch and conditions

The 2025 ICC Women's World Cup has been affected by rain more often than not. It might be no different on Sunday with Navi Mumbai and the surrounding regions still receiving frequent unseasonal showers.

The saving grace, unlike the early part of the tournament, is the reserve day booked for Monday.

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium has been a batting paradise over the past few matches. Expect a true pitch for the all important final, with some overcast weather in the evening.

Expected XI

After much chopping and changing through out the tournament, India finally seemed to have found their ideal playing XI in the semi-final against Australia. Radha Yadav was expensive with the ball and the only question would be if India swap her out for the off-spin of Sneh Rana.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav/Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh

South Africa batted deep in the semi-final, with their trump card in the tournament Nadine de Klerk coming out at No 9. Do they really need all this batting strength or would they need an extra bowler is what skipper Wolvaardt and the management will have to ponder on.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final between India and England on the Star Sports Network. Alternatively, you can also LIVE stream it on Jio+Hotstar.