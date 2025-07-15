ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India to play England, New Zealand in warmup – Complete schedule

The countdown to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has officially begun with the International Cricket Council (ICC) announcing the warm-up schedule for the mega event on Tuesday.

Hosts India will play two high-profile warm-up matches against England and New Zealand in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament opener on September 30.

The 50-over ICC Women’s World Cup, which returns to the subcontinent after 12 years, is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2.

As a lead-up to the main event, eight participating teams will compete in a series of nine day-night warm-up matches across four venues in Bengaluru and Colombo from September 25 to 28.

India’s preparations will kick off on September 25, when they face England – runners-up of the 2017 edition at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground.

Three days later, the Indian women will play their second warm-up against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue that will also host their World Cup opener.

Defending champions Australia are the only side not in action on the opening day. They play their first warm up match on September 27, taking on England in what promises to be a fiery clash at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play all their warm-up and main tournament matches in Sri Lanka, following a mutual agreement between the BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The Pakistan women’s team will take on Sri Lanka and a Sri Lanka ‘A’ side on September 25 and 28 respectively at Colombo Cricket Club.

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be held across five venues – four in India (Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam) and one in Sri Lanka (Colombo). Returning to the subcontinent after over a decade, the tournament holds deep emotional and strategic significance for Indian cricket fans.

The warm-up fixtures of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 are here 🙌#TeamIndia will face England and New Zealand in the two warm-up matches ahead of #CWC25 👌👌

Full warm-up schedule (all matches start at 3:00 pm IST):

September 25

Bengaluru

India vs England – BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground

South Africa vs New Zealand – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan – Colombo Cricket Club

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ – R. Premadasa Stadium

September 27

Bengaluru

Australia vs England – BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground

India vs New Zealand – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Colombo Cricket Club

September 28

Bengaluru

South Africa vs India ‘A’ – BCCI Centre of Excellence 1 Ground

Colombo

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ‘A’ – Colombo Cricket Club