ICC Women's World Cup: India advances to semifinal with a win over New Zealand

The Indian women's cricket team advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup with a 53-run (DLS) win over New Zealand in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

India posted a humongous total of 340 for 3 in a rain-halted 49-over inning, thanks to a thunderous 212-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

New Zealand, pursuing a target of 325 runs in 44 overs, ended their World Cup campaign with a 55-run defeat, scoring 271 runs for 8 wickets.

#News 🇮🇳 India storm into the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 semifinals after a commanding 53-run (DLS) win over New Zealand! 💥



Their 5th semifinal appearance, joining Australia, South Africa & England in the final four. 🏏🔥#INDvNZ #CWC2025 #TeamIndia #WomensCricket pic.twitter.com/D9vNrF0t5O — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 23, 2025

A solid aggressive display by Indian batters

Following three straight losses, India displayed fierce determination in this crucial virtual quarter-final against New Zealand, who asked India to bat first after winning the toss.

Indian batters accepted this challenge and started the innings with a brilliant 212-run opening partnership, after Smriti's explosive inning of 109 runs.

After her departure, Pratika (122) notched her maiden World Cup century, becoming the joint-fastest batter to reach 1000 runs in women's ODIs in just 23 innings.

In the death overs, Jemimah Rodrigues took the responsibility of keeping the scoring high, and with her explosive innings of 76 from 55 deliveries, India posted their biggest-ever World Cup total of 340 runs.

Although after this first inning, the rain halted the match once again, and the second inning was further reduced to 44 overs with New Zealand chasing a DLS-revised total of 325 runs.

India had a brilliant start in bowling, as well as Renuka Thakur's double strike in two consecutive overs, taking New Zealand to 59-3 for 3 in the first 12 overs.

The away side continued their fight with a couple of half-century innings from Brooke Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65), but it wasn't enough for them, and they fell short by 53 runs.

India booked their semi-final spot, but still have one last pool stage match against Bangladesh on 26 October, where the team will be hoping to continue this winning momentum.