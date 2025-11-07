ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final equals viewership of 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final

Cricket fans across India witnessed history on multiple fronts last Sunday, not just on the field, but on their screens too.

The 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai has become one of the most-watched cricket matches ever, drawing 185 million viewers on JioHotstar, India’s official digital streaming platform.

That number equals the record set by the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final, making it the first women’s match to achieve parity with a men’s global event in terms of peak digital audience.

The surge wasn’t limited to mobile devices. Another 92 million viewers tuned in via Connected TVs (CTV), matching the figures recorded for both the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup final and the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup final, each of which featured India.

In total, the 2025 Women’s World Cup reached a staggering 446 million viewers on digital platforms in India, a number higher than the combined digital reach of the last three editions of the tournament.

Breaking barriers; on field and off

The final, played at a packed DY Patil Stadium with a crowd of 39,555, saw India clinch their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title after a thrilling victory over South Africa. The electric atmosphere in the stands mirrored the online frenzy, as millions tuned in to witness a defining moment for Indian women’s cricket.

The record figures mark a monumental leap from previous tournaments. To put it in perspective, the 2017 Women’s World Cup, where India finished runners-up to England, drew around 180 million global viewers, with 156 million from India. At the time, that number represented a massive breakthrough for women’s cricket. Eight years later, those figures have more than doubled, showing just how far the women’s game has come.

The viewership boom wasn’t just confined to the final. Earlier in the tournament, the India-Pakistan group-stage clash on October 5 had set a new record for women’s cricket, pulling in 28.4 million concurrent viewers, the highest ever for a women’s international match. That record was shattered again when India took the field for the final.



