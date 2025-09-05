ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Uma Chetry replaces injured Yastika Bhatia

India women’s cricket team has named Uma Chetry as the replacement for the injured Yastika Bhatia in both the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The announcement came through an official media release from the BCCI on Thursday.

Chetry, a promising talent

Yastika Bhatia, one of India’s key wicketkeeper-batters, sustained a left-knee injury during the team’s preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam. The setback has ruled her out of both the series against Australia and the World Cup campaign.

The BCCI medical team is monitoring her recovery, and the squad has extended wishes for her speedy return to action.

In her place, Assam’s Uma Chetry has been handed a golden opportunity. The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who has featured in seven T20 Internationals for India, is yet to make her ODI debut.

Although her international record so far is modest - 37 runs in four T20I innings with a top score of 24 - Chetry is regarded as a promising talent. Importantly, she also holds the distinction of being the first female cricketer from Assam and the Northeast to represent India at the senior level.

Chetry’s elevation to the senior squad means she will no longer participate in the India A side’s warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup. Her inclusion not only strengthens India’s bench depth but also offers the team another wicketkeeping option in the absence of Bhatia.

India’s updated ODI squad for the Australia series includes captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Pratika Rawal, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Sree Charani, and the newly added Uma Chetry. Standbys are Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, and Priya Mishra.

For the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, the squad remains largely the same, with Amanjot Kaur also included. Standby players for the World Cup are Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, and Sayali Satghare.

Yastika Bhatia’s absence is undoubtedly a blow to India’s preparations, given her experience and form. However, this provides Uma Chetry with a chance to cement her place at the highest level, especially as the team gears up for two major challenges - the ODI series against Australia and the global stage of the Women’s World Cup.