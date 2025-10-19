ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India fall against England; losing streak extends

India's losing streak at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup extended to three matches as they went down to England at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

Half centuries from Smriti Mandhana, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, and Deepti Sharma went in vain as the hosts snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Having been asked to bowl first, India restricted England to 288/8 in their quota of 50 overs.

It was a brilliant comeback from the Indian bowling unit after the experienced Heather Knight blasted her way to a 91-ball 109.

The former England captain was well supported by opener and wicketkeeper Amy Jones, who scored a 68-ball 56 before falling to the off-spin of Sharma.

Sharma was the standout performer with the ball for India, finishing with figures of 4/51 in her ten overs. The young Sree Charani was expensive but picked up the other two wickets.

Asked to chase down what would have been a record Indian chase in Women's World Cup history, India fell short by the barest of margins.

This was after Mandhana (88) and Harmanpreet (70) stitched a 125-run stand for the fourth wicket.

After Harmanpreet fell to Nat Sciver-Brunt, Mandhana found an able ally in Sharma (50).

But once Mandhana was snapped up by Linsey Smith in the 42nd over, the Indian chase derailed spectacularly.

India needed just 55 runs to win at the fall of Mandhana, but eventually fell short by four runs.

The win assured an unbeaten England of a semi-final spot, joining Australia and South Africa.

The loss for India, on the other hand, leaves them at a precarious spot with their next match against New Zealand on Thursday essentially turning into a quarter-final.