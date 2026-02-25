ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2026: India's fixtures & schedule revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the fixtures & schedule for the 2026 ICC Women's T20I World Cup set to take place in England & Wales from June 12 to July 5.

After the World Qualifiers last month, Bangladesh and the Netherlands joined India in Group A, which also has Australia, Pakistan and South Africa.

This will be the 10th edition of the Women's T20I World Cup, dominated by Australia, with six titles, followed by England, New Zealand, and West Indies, with one each.

This will be the first time that the Women's T20I World Cup will have 12 teams, distributed equally in two groups, from which the two best teams from each group will progress to the semifinals.

The reigning Women's ODI World Champions, India is yet to win a T20I World title and will be aiming to end this drought in England with another ICC trophy.

India will start its campaign with the high-tension match against arch nemesis Pakistan on June 14th at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

India's Fixtures at the 2026 Women's T20I World Cup

14 June - India Vs Pakistan

17 June - India Vs Netherlands

21 June - India Vs South Africa

25 June - India Vs Bangladesh

28 June - India Vs Australia