ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Prize money jumps to $13.88 million; nearly $4M more than 2023 men's world cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a historic rise in prize money for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, marking the biggest financial boost in the history of the women’s game.

The total prize fund for the eight-team event will be $13.88 million (₹122.5 crore approx), nearly a four-fold increase compared to the $3.5 million (₹31 crore approx) awarded in 2022.

Significantly, the new figure surpasses the $10 million (₹88.26 crore approx) prize pool of the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, setting a new benchmark for the sport.

The winners of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, will take home a record $4.48 million (₹39.55 crore approx), up from the $1.32 million (₹11.65 crore approx) Australia received in 2022.

The runners-up will receive $2.24 million (₹19.77 crore approx), while losing semi-finalists will each claim $1.12 million (₹9.89 crore approx).

Every team is guaranteed a participation fee of $250,000 (₹2.2 crore approx), while group stage victories will bring in an additional $34,314 (₹30.29 lakh approx) each.

Teams finishing fifth and sixth will earn $700,000 (₹6.2 crore approx), and those placed seventh and eighth will receive $280,000 (₹2.47 crore approx).

The 13th edition of the Women’s Cricket World Cup promises to be a landmark event, not just financially but also in terms of visibility and reach. With fixtures spread across five venues - Guwahati, Indore, Navi Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo - the tournament is expected to draw record crowds and global television audiences.

This will be the first Women’s World Cup jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, bringing the subcontinent’s rich cricketing passion to the forefront. For India, it’s also an opportunity to inspire a new generation of female cricketers, with the tournament coinciding with the sport’s booming popularity in the country.