ICC expands Women’s ODI World Cup to 10 teams from 2029 after India’s historic title win

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the Women’s ODI World Cup will expand from eight to ten teams starting with the 2029 edition, a move aimed at accommodating the growing competitiveness and global reach of women’s cricket.

The decision was finalised at the ICC Board meeting on Friday, coming just days after India’s historic maiden title win on home soil.

India’s 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai on November 2 marked a watershed moment for women’s cricket in the country, drawing record crowds and viewership.

Nearly three lakh spectators attended matches during the tournament, while television and digital platforms attracted close to 500 million viewers in India alone, the highest ever for a women’s cricket event.

ICC cites record-breaking success of 2025 edition as catalyst for growth

Buoyed by the unprecedented fan engagement and competitive quality on display, the ICC said the expansion reflected its “long-term commitment to developing women’s cricket globally.”

The 2029 tournament will thus feature ten nations instead of eight, though the qualification pathway is yet to be finalised.

For the ongoing cycle, India qualified automatically as hosts, while Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka advanced through the Women’s ODI Championship.

Bangladesh and Pakistan secured their spots via the World Cup Qualifier, while the West Indies failed to qualify for the first time since 2000.

Meanwhile, the ICC also ratified several appointments to the Women’s Cricket Committee, inducting former India captain Mithali Raj, India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar, Ashley De Silva, Ben Sawyer, Charlotte Edwards, and Sala Stella Siale-Vaea.

At the upcoming 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, both men’s and women’s T20 cricket events will feature six teams each, signalling another milestone for the sport’s global expansion.