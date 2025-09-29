ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Can India win first title? Preview, All you need to know

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 30, marking a historic milestone for women’s cricket.

This edition is particularly significant as it is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka for the first time. The tournament runs until November 2, 2025, featuring eight of the world’s top teams: India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

For India, the event is not just about competing – it is about making history in front of home fans. Having reached the final twice before, in 2005 and 2017, India is eager to clinch its first World Cup title on home soil.

Tournament overview

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will follow the 50-over format, with each team playing every other team once during the group stage.

The top four teams will advance to the semi-finals, leading to the grand final on November 2. Semi-finals are scheduled for October 29 and 30, with most matches starting at 3:00 PM local time.

Venues

Matches will be held across five venues:

ACA Stadium, Guwahati

Holkar Stadium, Indore

ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

India Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Standby players: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare.

Key changes: Renuka Singh Thakur returns from injury to lead the pace attack, Shafali Verma misses out due to inconsistent form, and Yastika Bhatia’s injury has brought Uma Chetry into the squad as her replacement.

India’s fixtures

30 Sept 2025: India vs Sri Lanka – ACA Stadium, Guwahati

5 Oct 2025: India vs Pakistan – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo (Sri Lanka)

9 Oct 2025: India vs South Africa – ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

12 Oct 2025: India vs Australia – ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

19 Oct 2025: India vs England – Holkar Stadium, Indore

23 Oct 2025: India vs New Zealand – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

26 Oct 2025: India vs Bangladesh – DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play on October 29 or 30. All group-stage matches will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Key Indian players to watch

India’s hopes at the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup will rest significantly on its core match-winners - players whose consistency, experience, and ability to perform under pressure could make all the difference.

Harmanpreet Kaur:

Harmanpreet is more than just the leader - she is a proven match-winner. Her ability to accelerate in the latter stages of innings, adapt to different match situations, and marshal her troops under pressure will be vital. She has played numerous high-pressure games for India and in global leagues, giving her the composure and insight to lead from the front.

Smriti Mandhana:

Mandhana brings elegance and consistency to India’s batting. She has been at the forefront of India’s rise in women’s ODIs, and in 2024, she set the record for the most international runs by any woman cricketer in a calendar year. Her ability to pierce gaps, rotate the strike, and convert starts into big scores makes her indispensable, especially on tough pitches where a solid start matters.

Jemimah Rodrigues:

In the middle order, Jemimah has matured into a dependable batter. She can wrest control when early wickets fall and accelerate when the team needs momentum. Her experience in domestic leagues and international tours equips her to handle pressure.

Although illness sidelined her during part of India’s 2025 series against Australia, when fit she remains a crucial anchor capable of balancing consolidation and aggression.

Renuka Singh Thakur:

Renuka is India’s go-to seamer. Her return from injury has been closely watched, and expectations are high that she will deliver crucial new-ball breakthroughs.

Her pace, disciplined line-and-length, and ability to swing or seam the ball in Indian conditions make her a key front-line bowler. In big matches, getting early wickets will be central to India’s bowling strategy.

Sneh Rana & Radha Yadav:

The spin pair will be instrumental, especially in Indian conditions. Sneh Rana, a reliable off-spinner, can bowl long spells and provide control, while Radha Yadav, a left-arm orthodox spinner, brings variation and the ability to break partnerships.

Together, they give India the spin depth necessary against oppositions that are stronger against pace. They will often be the ones asked to dry up runs in middle overs, create pressure, and extract turn on helpful tracks.

Other Impact Players:

Deepti Sharma adds all-round value, offering batting depth and a consistent spin option.

Richa Ghosh brings firepower as a finisher and wicketkeeper, capable of changing games with aggressive stroke play.

Krati Goud, a rising pacer, showcased her potential with a match-winning 6/52 against England in early 2025, proving she can dismantle strong line-ups.

Pratika Rawal, though young, is being closely watched as one of the breakout talents who could provide the X-factor in crunch games.

This combination of seasoned stars and exciting newcomers gives India a balanced mix of experience, stability, and flair - key ingredients for a deep World Cup run.

Strengths and challenges

Strengths:

India enjoys significant home advantage, particularly for spinners like Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav. Experienced leaders in Harmanpreet and Mandhana bring a balance of stability and aggression. The team also boasts bowling depth, combining pace and spin capable of challenging top teams such as Australia and England.

Challenges:

Despite these strengths, India faces hurdles. Batting consistency remains a concern, as the lineup sometimes struggles under pressure. Handling high-voltage games against rivals like Pakistan and powerhouses like Australia and England will test the team’s nerves. Additionally, injuries, exemplified by Yastika Bhatia’s withdrawal, could affect squad balance over the long tournament.

Significance of the tournament

The 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup is shaping up to be a game-changer for cricket:

Record prize money: With a total pool of USD 13.88 million (₹123.1 crore), including USD 4.48 million for the winner, the tournament surpasses both past women’s events and even the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money.

All-Woman officiating panel: For the first time, the ICC has appointed an all-woman panel of 14 umpires and four referees, a landmark for the sport’s inclusivity.

Rising rivalries: Australia remain dominant, but challengers like India, England, South Africa, and New Zealand are stronger than ever, making this the most open Women’s World Cup to date.

Where to watch?

Fans in India can catch all matches live on the Star Sports Network, while the entire tournament will also be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.



