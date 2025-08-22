ICC Women’s ODI World Cup: Navi Mumbai replaces Bengaluru

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a major change of venue for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup, starting September 30.

Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been dropped after failing to secure mandatory security and administrative clearances and now Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium will step up as the replacement.

Navi Mumbai will now stage five fixtures - three group matches (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh on October 20, India vs New Zealand on October 23, and India vs Bangladesh on October 26), the second semifinal on October 30, and potentially the final on November 2.

The tournament opener will instead be played in Guwahati.

The updated match schedule for #CWC25 is out now 🏆



All the action starts on 30 September! 🗓️



✍️: https://t.co/jBoQOHox5V pic.twitter.com/RcErcJR6yU — ICC (@ICC) August 22, 2025

The decision follows the tragic June 4 stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL victory celebrations outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, which claimed 11 lives.

A state inquiry panel later declared the venue “unsuitable and unsafe for mass gatherings.” Despite repeated directives, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to obtain the necessary clearance within ICC’s timeline, forcing the shift.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said: “While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women’s game. Navi Mumbai has emerged as a true home for women’s cricket in recent years, and I am confident it will deliver the atmosphere this World Cup deserves.”

The 2025 edition marks the return of the ICC Women’s World Cup to India after 12 years, with matches spread across Navi Mumbai, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, and Colombo.

As per the BCCI-ICC arrangement, all India-Pakistan fixtures until 2027 will continue to be staged at neutral venues, with Colombo set to host this edition’s clash.

With the revised schedule in place, organizers hope the World Cup will not only avoid logistical setbacks but also set new benchmarks for fan engagement and visibility of women’s cricket in India.