ICC Women's ODI World Cup: BCCI announces Indian team – Complete squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, on Tuesday, announced the Indian team for the upcoming 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the women in blue for the home world cup. She'll have the experienced southpaw Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

In major boost to the Indian team, pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has recovered just in time from an injury and was named in the squad. Left-handed wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia also made the cut as a back-up option.

Shafali Verma, who has been out of the ODI set-up since nearly a year, continues to be out of favour.

The selectors have persisted with Pratika Rawal, who has taken ODI cricket by storm since her debut last year. The Indian batting will further be shored up by the presence of Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, and wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh.

Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, and Radha Yadav are the designated all-rounders.





Left-arm spinner Sree Charani, who made her international debut earlier this year, has done enough in limited outings to earn the trust of the selectors.

Arundhati Reddy and the young Kranti Goud share the fast bowling duties along with Thakur and Amanjot.

The 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka from 30 September, 2025.

The tournament was earlier supposed to be held in India but Sri Lanka was later added as a host as a treaty was signed between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board regarding the two teams not playing in each other's country.

Indian Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Yastika Bhatia (wk)