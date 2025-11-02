ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India post challenging total against South Africa

India posted a daunting 298/7 after being asked to bat first in the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

After rain delayed the start of the match by two hours, India were off to a stellar start as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana stitched a 104-run stand for the opening wicket in just 17.1 overs.

Shafali, in particular, was in the zone as she often stepped out of the crease to smash the South African bowlers all across the ground.

She brought up her half century off 49 deliveries – her first in the format in three years. She continued her merry ways for nearly ten more overs before being caught at mid-off off Ayabonga Khaka for 78-ball 87.

But once Shafali, who also became the youngest player to hit a half-century in the ICC ODI World Cup Final history, fell the Indian innings lost its momentum.





Despite solid contributions from the likes of Deepti Sharma (58) and Richa Ghosh (34), India struggled to touch the 300-run mark. The hosts went from 166/2 in 27.5 overs at the fall of Shafali, to 298/7 in 50 overs.

Khaka was the star of the show with the ball for South Africa, finishing with figures of 3/58 in nine overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba also did a solid job of drying up the runs after the fall of Shafali and finished with figures of 1-47 in ten overs.



