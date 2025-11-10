ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: How much cash rewards did Indian players get from state governments?

As India clinched the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in front of the home crowd at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, women's cricket in the country turned a new leaf.

As has been the norm over the years in Indian sports, the World Cup winning cricketers were garlanded and honoured with cash rewards by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, state governments, as well as state cricket associations.

Here, we take a look at how much each player earned:

Harmanpreet Kaur

India's first World Cup winning women's captain pocketed her share from ICC's winning amount of an estimated Rs 37 crore as well as BCCI's Rs 51 crore.

Over and above that, she received Rs 11 lakh from Punjab Cricket Association and is expected to be honoured with an additional Rs 1.5 crore by the Punjab government.

Smriti Mandhana

The Indian vice-captain received a cash reward of 2.25 crore from the Maharashtra state government along with a share from the ICC and BCCI prize money.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Jemimah Rodrigues, who led India to a famous win over Australia in the semi-finals with an unbeaten century, was also awarded Rs 2.25 crore by the Maharashtra state government to go along with the ICC and BCCI prize money.

Harleen Deol

Though not yet announced, Harleen Deol is expected to pocket Rs 1.5 crore from the Punjab state along with a government job. She will also receive Rs 11 lakh from from the Punjab Cricket Association.

Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal, India's second highest run-scorer in the tournament, was unfortunately ruled out before the semi-finals with an injury.

Though no word on any cash rewards from her state government Delhi has been reported, she will take her share from the BCCI and ICC prize money.

Shafali Verma

The player of the match in the all-important final, Shafali Verma will have her share from the BCCI and ICC prize money.

Though her state government in Haryana has yet not announced any cash rewards for the swashbuckling opener, the opposition in the state has urged for a DSP level job and at least Rs 2 crore in cash reward for her.

Deepti Sharma

The player of the tournament at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Deepti Sharma will pocket a reward of Rs 1.5 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government.

Richa Ghosh

The wicket keeper batter Richa Ghosh, who played vital cameos in both the semi-finals and final, was honoured with Rs 34 lakh – Rs 1 lakh for each run she scored in the final – by Cricket Association of Bengal.

Though the state government didn't announce any separate cash rewards, Ghosh was appointed as DSP in the West Bengal Police force.

Sneh Rana

The Uttarakhand government announced a prize money of Rs 50 lakh for all-rounder Sneh Rana for her contributions in India's 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup win.

Sree Charani

Sree Charani was one of India's standout performers at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup. The Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 2.5 crore, a house site, and as well as a government job for the young left-arm spinner from the state.

Uma Chetry

The only northeastern cricketer in the team, Uma Chetry pocketed Rs 51 lakh from the Assam Cricket Association. Moreover, the state government also announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for the wicketkeeper who featured in a solitary match during India's victorious campaign.

Renuka Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh government announced a cash reward of Rs 1 crore and a government job for star pacer Renuka Singh Thakur.

Kranti Goud

The young tearaway quick Kranti Goud was honoured with a cash reward of Rs 1 crore by the Madhya Pradesh goverment.

Arundhati Reddy

Arundhati Reddy was the only player in the Indian squad, who did not get a single match at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup. She'll enjoy her share from the BCCI and ICC prize money with no other rewards yet announced.

Radha Yadav

The left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was honoured with Rs 2.25 crore by the Maharashtra government for her contributions in India's campaign.

Amanjot Kaur

The all-rounder who scored a vital half-century in India's win against Pakistan at the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Amanjot Kaur is also expected to get Rs 1.5 crore and a government job from Punjab along with Rs 11 lakh from Punjab Cricket Association.

Amol Muzumdar

The Indian head coach Amol Muzumdar was honoured with Rs 22.5 lakh by his state government in Maharashtra for guiding Harmanpreet Kaur and co to their first-ever World Cup title.