ICC and Google announce landmark partnership to boost women’s cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a landmark global partnership with Google to elevate women’s cricket and strengthen fan engagement worldwide.

The women's-only collaboration will see the ICC leverage Google’s technology and commitment to supporting women’s sports, creating new opportunities for accessibility and deeper connections with fans.

The partnership arrives at a significant moment for the women’s game, with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in England and Wales scheduled over the next 10 months. It also builds on momentum following Unilever’s appointment earlier this year as the ICC’s first global partner for women’s cricket.

Google’s suite of products - including Android, Google Gemini, Google Pay, and Google Pixel - will be integrated into the fan experience, designed to bring supporters closer to the game’s defining moments, players, and stories.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the alliance as a turning point for the sport.

“This partnership with Google is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and underlines our commitment to taking the women’s game to even greater heights,” Shah said.

“By harnessing Google’s world-class innovation, we will be able to create more engaging experiences for fans and bring the sport closer to people everywhere.

Women’s cricket is growing faster than ever before, and this collaboration will not only help accelerate its global reach but also inspire future generations to see cricket as a game where they belong.

Together with Google, we aim to make women’s cricket a truly global force, resonating with fans in both established and emerging markets.”

Shekar Khosla, Vice President of Marketing at Google India, emphasized the shared values behind the partnership.

“Cricket has always been about community and shared passion. We are proud to partner with the ICC to bring fans of women’s cricket closer to the game through our technology,” Khosla said.

“This alliance is not just about a single tournament; it’s about building deeper engagement, making the sport more accessible, and enabling fans to feel a stronger connection with what they care about.”

With two major tournaments on the horizon and a growing commitment from global partners, the ICC-Google collaboration is expected to fuel further growth and visibility for women’s cricket across the world.