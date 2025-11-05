Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana get similar tattoos after World Cup win – Check it out here

Days after winning the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in front of their home crowd at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Indian cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana got inked with matching tattoos.

While Kaur had the World Cup trophy inked on her left bicep, Mandhana had it inked on her arm even as women's cricket fandom only continues to grow by the minute in the country.

Kaur shared a picture of the tattoo on her social media post.

"Forever etched in my skin and my heart. Waited for you since Day1 and now I will see you every morning and be grateful," her caption read.

Check out the tattoos here























